Stabbing attempt at Qalandiya crossing

Israeli security forces guard following an incident at the Qalandiya Checkpoint near Ramallah last year. (Flash90)

A stabbing attempt was reported at the Qalandiya crossing.

By World Israel News Staff

There was a stabbing attempt at the Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem. No wounded have been reported.

The terrorist was neutralized, the police report. Police units at the scene are dealing with the attack.

The terrorist reached the checkpoint holding a sharp object in his hand (apparently a screwdriver). He approached a security guard and tried to stab him.

Noticing the terrorist as he approached, he managed to shoot him at short range. The terrorist was evacuated in critical condition to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The stabbing followed the killing of an IDF soldier in an Arab village in northern Samaria during an early morning operation on Tuesday. The soldier was struck by a rock thrown from a roof.

The two incidents could indicate a heating up of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Tomorrow, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel. Israel’s hoped-for annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria will be on the agenda. Pompeo said before his trip that applying sovereignty to the region is Israel’s decision.