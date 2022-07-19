Stabbing in Jerusalem, man ‘moderately’ wounded

The screwdriver used by a Palesrtinian terrorist to stab a Jewish man in Jerusalem, July 19, 2022. (Israel Police)

A Palestinian from Ramallah with a permit to enter Israel stabbed the victim with a screwdriver.

By World Israel News Staff

A Jewish man was stabbed while travelling on a bus near the Ramot junction in Jerusalem Tuesday afternoon.

The assailant, a resident of Ramallah in his 40s, attacked the victim in the head with a screwdriver.

Magen David Adom and Hatzalah medics arrived quickly at the scene.

The victim, 41, was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. His injuries are not life-threatening and his condition is moderate, the hospital said.

The terrorist then approached passerby Meshi Ben Ami, a Ynet News photographer, who shot the terrorist.

“I got out of the car, loaded my gun and realized it was a terror attack,” Ben Ami told Kan News. “I did not hesitate and fired one bullet at him and he fell to the ground. I heard him praying in Arabic.”

The terrorist’s condition was also described as moderate.

Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman also arrived at the scene.

“This is another reminder of the terrorist threat we face, he said. “The result of tonight’s attack could have been much more deadly, and the terrorist was neutralized first and foremost thanks to the determination and heroism of civilians who were passing by, fought with him and acted to neutralize him.

“Their vigilance and courage prevented further harm to innocent people. We will continue to fight terrorism and terrorists wherever they are, for the safety and security of the public.”

“Police are working to protect the security of Israeli citizens, and the officers are determined to thwart any such attempt. I wish a speedy recovery to the citizen who was injured in the attack,” Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said.

“I would like to wish a speedy recovery to the victim who was injured in the stabbing incident in Jerusalem. I congratulate the Ynet photographer who happened to be at the scene and acted resolutely to neutralize the terrorist and prevent injury to other people,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

“We will not allow terrorism to rear its head and disrupt the routine of our lives. We will settle scores with anyone who tries to harm innocent civilians,” he added.