Stabbing victims identified, 10 orphans left behind

Paramedic “shocked” to discover the woman he was treating and showed no signs of life was his aunt.
By World Israel News Staff
The four civilians murdered in a terror attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba Tuesday afternoon were identified as Doris Yahbas, 49; Laura Yitzhak, 43; Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, and Menachem Yehezkel, 67.
The terrorist, Muhammad Abu al-Qian, 34, hailed from the nearby Bedouin town of Hura.
Kravitzky, 50, a Chabad emissary and father of four, ran a restaurant in Beersheba on behalf of Colel Chabad, a charity founded in 1788 that provides food to the needy. The terrorist ran Kravitzky over while he was cycling before moving on to stab his other victims.
Yitzhak, a mother of three, was stabbed numerous times at a gas station while filling her car.
The murderer continued his stabbing spree at a plaza.
Magen David Adom paramedic Israel Ozen was the first to arrive at the scene to treat a critically wounded woman. During treatment, he realized that the victim – Yahbas — was his aunt, his mother’s sister.
There were no signs of life, Ozen said. “I was shocked, but I had to continue to function and take care of my uncle,” who was present.
Yahbas left three children behind.