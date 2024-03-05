Supreme Court backs Trump

The totalitarian left wants to choose your candidates for you and disallow those it doesn’t find acceptable.

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

The Democrats’ “insurrection” gambit has failed: the Supreme Court ruled Monday that Donald Trump could not be kept off the ballot, and so the republic, for the moment, is saved.

But make no mistake: they’ll keep on trying to “save democracy,” as they put it, by destroying it.

They’re bent on banishing their all-time bête noire, Donald Trump, from public life altogether, and allowing Americans to vote only for candidates they find acceptable.

They respect the Supreme Court about as much as they do the presidency and other features of a functioning republic, and so we can be sure they’ll keep trying.

The Court’s decision brings a long initiative to an unhappy end.

Democrats cooked up the fictional Jan. 6 “insurrection” (with generous help from the FBI and other government agencies) in the first place precisely in order to stop Trump from entering the Oval Office again.

In the end, it didn’t work not because there was no insurrection, Trump never called for one, and the whole case was cooked up out of nothing, but because the Court ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding office, could not be applied by individual states to federal office-holders.

It’s up to Congress, said the Court, to bar a candidate for federal office from the ballot because he or she participated in an insurrection.

That led immediately to the fascists’ next move.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Pirate Bay) said on CNN soon after the Court’s decision was announced: “I am working with a number of my colleagues—including Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Eric Swalwell—to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. And the House of Representatives already impeached Donald Trump for participating in insurrection by inciting it so, the house has already pronounced upon that.”

Yes, it has, but the Senate did not convict him, and the Republicans now control the House.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the Democrats are out of ideas on how to deny the will of the people.

The worst-case scenario, at least aside from nuclear war or a massive uprising of the millions of illegals the Biden regime has ushered into the country over the last few years, would be a Trump victory accompanied by the Democrats recapturing the House.

Then the new House Democrat majority could disallow electoral votes for Trump on the grounds that he is an “insurrectionist,” and election victory or no, Bad Orange Man won’t be waltzing into the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Would the Democrats do such a thing? Of course, they would.

As The Sumter Gambit: How the Left is Trying to Foment a Civil War details, the left today has no respect for the republic as it is currently structured; the Biden regime is the first American presidency to take actual steps to criminalize what used to be called “loyal opposition.”

Biden and his henchman Merrick Garland have a long and ever-lengthening record of being intolerant of dissent, the tolerance of which is the foundation of any free society.

Besides the Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective, it sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches.

Above all, the regime and its propaganda arm, the establishment media, fabricated the entire “insurrection” narrative, and are sticking with it to the last, despite the fact that on the fateful day of Jan. 6, 2021, Trump told protestors to proceed “peacefully and patriotically,” and there was no plan, no leader, and no weapons.

The proposition that the republic (it’s not actually a democracy, Mr. Raskin) was in danger from some old ladies snapping selfies and a guy wearing Viking horns was absurd on its face, but Raskin has made it clear that even the Supreme Court won’t stop the Democrats from purveying this particular Big Lie, and using it to forestall what could be negative results for them in November.

The totalitarian left wants to choose your candidates for you and disallow those it doesn’t find acceptable, just the way they did it in the old Soviet Union.

Dissidents will be branded “insurrectionists” and purveyors of “disinformation.”

If they did it to Trump, they will most certainly do it to you and to me, and the Supreme Court can take the hindmost.

Once they get five leftist Justices in place, they won’t have to worry about interference from that quarter, either, and “our democracy” will at last be saved.