Syrian rebels seize control of Aleppo in surprise offensive

Russian and Syrian military police officers stand guard with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the background as people who returned to Khan Sheikhoun after it was captured by government forces line up to check their documents in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Damascus has since attempted to regain control through air power, with both Syrian and Russian warplanes launching strikes on rebel positions in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

By Jewish Breaking News

Syrian opposition forces stunned government troops this weekend with a lightning offensive that has captured most of Aleppo.

According to CNN, the attack began with rebels sweeping through villages east of Aleppo, meeting unexpectedly light resistance.

On Saturday morning, armed fighters were celebrating in Aleppo’s central square, with video showing them waving opposition flags and shouting “God is great” in Arabic.

By Saturday evening, rebels had seized both the city’s airport and its historic citadel. Except for a few northeastern neighborhoods still held by government forces and Iranian militias, most of Syria’s second-largest city has been captured by rebel forces.

The opposition implemented a 24-hour curfew, claiming it was necessary to protect residents and property.

Damascus has since attempted to regain control through air power, with both Syrian and Russian warplanes launching strikes on rebel positions in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed these joint operations, targeting what they termed “terrorist gatherings and supply lines.” At least one airstrike near al-Basil roundabout resulted in civilian casualties, including severe burn victims.

As the situation evolved, Kurdish forces exploited the chaos to expand beyond their traditional two neighborhoods, leading to clashes with the rebel alliance. Some opposition groups now threaten to target Kurdish-held territories in northern Aleppo province.

The timing of this offensive appears strategic, coming as Syria’s key ally Russia remains focused on Ukraine and Iran faces increasing pressure from Israeli operations.

If the rebels successfully oust President Bashar al-Assad, it could reshape the future of Syria, a nation whose civil war has claimed over 300,000 civilian lives since it began during the 2011 Arab Spring.