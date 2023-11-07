Terror plot targeting Texas Jews foiled

Jordanian terrorist arrested after stockpiling weapons, plotting attacks on Jews in Texas.

By World Israel News Staff

A 20-year-old Jordanian man was arrested last month for unauthorized firearm possession after threatening to attack a Jewish gathering and praising “martyrdom.”

Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, a Jordanian national illegally residing in the United States on an expired nonimmigrant visa, was learning to make bombs, stockpiling weapons and referenced attacking people at Jewish events in Houston, according to a federal judge.

Abuayyash aroused the suspicion of the FBI as early as August after seeing him fire AR-style rifles on social media. A probable cause affidavit was filed on October 19.

Abuayyash, who holds a Palestinian passport applied for asylum status when his visa expired. Although he was permitted to work until August 2025, Abuayyash was forbidden from possessing or using firearms and ammunition.

U.S Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan wrote in an October 24 order of detention that Abuayyash had repeatedly viewed videos posted by radical groups with precise instructions on how to make and plant bombs and explosive devices and had made statements indicating he was interested in “killing individuals of particular religious faiths.”

This incident is part of a disturbing trend of rising antisemitic attacks and threats. As of the end of October 2023, The Anti-Defamation League reported a 400-percent increase in antisemitic incidents year over year.

“When conflict erupts in Israel, antisemitic incidents soon follow in the U.S. and globally,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.