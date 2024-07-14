Four injured in terrorist ramming attack in central Israel

Two in serious condition after Arab terror runs down pedestrians at bus stop in central Israel.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

At least four people were injured Sunday afternoon, when an Arab terrorist driving a vehicle rammed into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in central Israel.

The attack occurred near the Nir Tzvi Junction outside of the city of Ramle, when the terrorist suddenly accelerated towards the bus stop, running down multiple pedestrians.

Israel Police have deployed a large number of security personnel to the area, and cordoned off the immediate vicinity of the attack.

Emergency first responders from the Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah organizations were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured before evacuating them to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.

Of the four victims injured in the attack, one is listed in critical condition, one in serious condition, another in moderate condition, and the fourth in light condition.

“According to passersby, the vehicle hit pedestrians who were standing near the bus stop,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and Shfela branch head Aryeh Mendelson reported from the scene.

“With the help of other EMTs, we provided medical assistance at the scene to two young men who were seriously injured and another one who sustained light injuries. The three were evacuated to the Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.”

Police spokesman Eli Levy confirmed there are reports the terrorist also opened fire on his victims, and that authorities are investigating the claims.

“There are growing suspicions that this was a combination ramming and shooting attack.”

The terrorist was shot and neutralized during the attack, before being treated and evacuated from the scene.