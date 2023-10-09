Terrorist driving tractor breaks through barricade outside Hebron’s Jewish community

Palestinian terrorists clash with Israeli security forces in the city of Hebron, October 8, 2023. (Wisam Hashlamoun/FLASH90)

Terrorist ramming attack reported in Hebron, as the terrorist livestreamed the incident.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A Palestinian terrorist driving a tractor tried to run over a group of IDF soldiers at an army position between Hebron and Kiryat Arba while livestreaming his attack on social media on Monday morning.

“A short time ago, a terrorist on a tractor broke through a military barrier towards the Jewish settlement, on the road of the worshipers in Hebron, in the Judea region. The tractor attempted to harm and ram the military force guarding the post, by using its shovel,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

“IDF soldiers at the post, together with Border Police officers who were returning from operations and arrived at the scene, opened fire and neutralized the terrorist. There are no injuries among our forces.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the terrorist was killed or injured.

The worshipers were on their way to morning prayers at the Tomb of the Patriarchs, the burial place of the Biblical patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, along with their wives.

In a separate incident, a drone, suspected of being used by terrorists for a bombing attack, exploded over an Israeli farm in Samaria.

There were no injuries reported in the explosion, which occurred over Havat Sadeh Efraim.