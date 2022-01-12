Terrorist shot while attacking IDF troops near Hebron

The incident occurred shortly after a terrorist rammed his car into a group of IDF troops securing a road near the community of Halamish.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

An Arab terrorist was shot and wounded by IDF forces in the Hebron area on Tuesday night while throwing firebombs at an IDF post.

The IDF stated that during initiated operational activity near the Halhul Bridge in the area of the Yehuda Territorial Brigade, the troops identified three suspects who got out of a vehicle and threw Molotov cocktails at a military post in the area.

The force opened fire at the suspects, and one of the suspects was injured in the shooting. He received medical treatment and was evacuated to a hospital.

IDF forces are searching for the other two suspects.

There were no Israeli casualties.

This incident occurred shortly after a terrorist rammed his car into a group of IDF troops securing a road near the community of Halamish in Samaria and hit a soldier.

The soldier, who was injured in his legs, was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.

The terrorist injured himself in the attack and was apprehended at the scene. He was evacuated in the same helicopter as the soldier, igniting the ire of many who found this objectionable.