The ICC vs. Israel: Negative impacts could play out

Defense Minister Benny Gantz says ICC could theoretically ask to arrest hundreds of Israelis for trumped-up war-crimes charges.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

The decision by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague on Wednesday to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israelis and Palestinians may take years to play out in court but could have serious short-term implications.

The legal manipulations will tie up governments and their lawyers arguing over interpretations of international law, but the bottom line is that the chief prosecutor at the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, has overturned international precedent and decided that the Palestinians have standing at the court. Her position was strenuously opposed by fellow Judge Peter Kovacs, who wrote that the majority of his colleagues had erred repeatedly in their interpretation of the law.

Bensouda is due to be replaced later this year by Karim Khan of the UK, who will take over the investigation that could eventually produce indictments and arrest warrants. While these are not an issue in the short-term, the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) noted that ICC arrest warrants can be issued secretly, and “because all member states of the ICC are obligated to execute such warrants and transfer the subject to the court in The Hague, it could significantly affect the ability of senior Israeli and Palestinian figures to travel to many countries.”

Israel is already taking measures. On Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Reuters that the number of Israelis affected would depend on whether the ICC probe results in criminal investigations.

“I guess several hundred, but we will take care of everybody,” Gantz said, calling it “an estimate” and declining to say if Israel had drawn up a list of officials. He affirmed that Israel will provide legal assistance to any indicted citizen and give them legal warnings regarding travel if necessary.

Asked if he himself might change his travel plans in light of the ICC probe, Gantz told Reuters, “So far, no.”

The Palestinians convinced the court to investigate in three areas: the 2014 Operation Protective Edge in Gaza, protests on the Gaza border fence in 2018, and settlements in Judea and Samaria as well as in eastern Jerusalem, with the Palestinians claiming that housing construction constitutes a “war crime.”

However, the Palestinians managed to convince the ICC to investigate Operation Protective Edge only beginning on June 13, 2014 – the day after Hamas terrorists kidnapped and murdered three Israeli high school students, the event that sparked the conflict with Gaza.

Daniel Pomerantz, CEO of the watchdog organization Honest Reporting and a lecturer at Bar Ilan University, said the implications of the ICC move are serious for all Israelis, not just for those who served in the IDF.

“We saw a number of years ago that there were some countries in the world that tried to apply international jurisdiction to Israel, and Israeli leaders were unable to leave the country for fear of being arrested in places presumably as friendly as Spain or the United Kingdom,” Pomerantz said in a recent Kan Radio interview.

“Now we can have a situation where any Israeli who’s ever served in the Israeli army in any capacity, even as a cook, any Israeli who has ever lived in the ‘wrong’ part of Jerusalem, even a civilian, could be arrested and brought to trial at the Hague and sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for being a ‘war criminal,'” Pomerantz said.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder of Shurat Hadin Israeli Law Center, which wages the legal battle against terror financing, said that Israel was in the same boat as the United States, which also sees the ICC as a politicized organization where anti-American interests are trying to go after Americans the same way as Israelis.

“Israel must also work with the U.S., which faces the same risk following the ICC’s announcement that it plans to look into alleged American ‘war crimes’ in Afghanistan; and Jerusalem should also work with its allies worldwide and take a firm stand against any nation that cooperates with the ICC’s investigation,” Darshan-Leitner wrote in Israel Hayom. “The battle to pervert an investigation has failed. The war for Israel’s vindication has begun.”