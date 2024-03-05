Search

The incredible hunger in Gaza

When the Biden administration air-dropped aid into Gaza, the locals filmed themselves throwing it away.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration,” Kamala Harris claimed in a recent speech.

Such claims have been widely spread by the UN and the media. But the reality on social media is quite different.

And far from eating “eating leaves or animal feed” as Kamala claimed, there’s enough shawarma there to feed a small army. Or whatever is left of Hamas.

Not to mention deserts and whatever else.

Kamala chose to repeat a lie, the same lie that the UN and the media have been pushing, which has been manufactured in order to save Hamas.