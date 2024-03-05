The incredible hunger in Gaza

Palestinians shop in the central market in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 20, 2022. (Shutterstock)

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration,” Kamala Harris claimed in a recent speech.

Such claims have been widely spread by the UN and the media. But the reality on social media is quite different.

When the Biden administration air-dropped aid into Gaza, the locals filmed themselves throwing it away.

Dear @SecBlinken, here is a Gaza man taking the US taxpayer “aid” that you parachuted in to him, and throwing it in the trash. Not only do they hate us, they hate our food and hate the idea of being used as a PR stunt so you can win Michigan. pic.twitter.com/5oPxC2ev4F — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) March 5, 2024

And far from eating “eating leaves or animal feed” as Kamala claimed, there’s enough shawarma there to feed a small army. Or whatever is left of Hamas.

"The Hunger in #Gaza"

A special shawarma collection from Tiktok – all the videos from the strip in the month of February. pic.twitter.com/615pkSWBlI — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) March 4, 2024

"What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed." Vice President Kamala Harris https://t.co/ceHLxAAMCn — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) March 5, 2024

Snickers are $2.99 at the local CVS can Biden airdrop aid to me too? https://t.co/98QPbJjpwO — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) March 5, 2024

Not to mention deserts and whatever else.

Kamala chose to repeat a lie, the same lie that the UN and the media have been pushing, which has been manufactured in order to save Hamas.