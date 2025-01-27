‘The moment I prayed 477 days for’: Families of returned hostages speak out

The family of Liri Albag at the hospital talking to reporters. (X Screenshot)

‘Our family, the family of the hostages, need to see all of them returning home. We want to say thank you to all who were with us all this time. We continue to pray for everybody,’ said Orly Gilboa mother of returned hostage Daniella.

By Crystal Jones, TPS

Relatives of Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, expressed their happiness that the women are now home with them at an emotional Sunday night meeting with reporters at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

At the same time, they continued to emphasize that the “fight is not over”” until all the hostages in Gaza are brought back.

Yoni Levy, the father of Naama Levy, said: “This is the moment I prayed for for 477 days. On October 7th, we returned to be the family of Naama Levy.

“The soldiers turned to be the symbol of the voice that was not heard. I’m sure these events will be investigated,” he said.

“Naama is safe with us, but the fight is not over. The hostages are still there. They are our daughters and sons. All of the country wants the hostages at home. Please continue to fight until the last hostage gets back home.”

Daniella’s mother Orly said: “Daniella is at home. How long I waited to say these words. My daughter is pale, she suffered, but she remained the same Daniella. She also kept her Israeli spirit.”

Orly noted that the family added an extra letter to their daughter’s name in line with Jewish belief that this can be a source of spiritual protection. “She was kidnapped as Danielle, we added the last letter to her name after she was kidnapped. She learned about this while in Gaza.”

She continued: “We won’t stop until Agam returns home too, and all other hostages. I ask that the deal will be completed.

“Our family, the family of the hostages, need to see all of them returning home. We want to say thank you to all who were with us all this time. We continue to pray for everybody.”

In English, she added:“Thank you President Trump for everything you’re doing for the hostages. If anyone can bring world peace, its definitely you.

“We are confident you will do whatever it takes to get us there.”

Liri’s father, Eli Albag told journalists: “Liri is back. But there are 90 hostages. The Bibas family, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud – were meant to be released. I want to say thank you to the state of Israel that hostages have begun to return.

“Those in the government who opposed the deal – the people will settle the account with you. The PM took a brave step.

“For the families who lost their loved ones – we’ll never forget you. My heart is broken, and on the day I need to be happy, I am not. My soul is with these soldiers who fell in battle.

“Thank you to president Trump and Biden. Thank you to everybody, to the people of Israel.”

Karina Ariev’s sister Shasha told press: “We are here tonight, first to say thank you to all of you. A huge thanks goes to the soldiers, who are on the frontline day and night, protecting all of us…

“At the same time, we cannot forget the young brave souls lost…You were there for her and we don’t take that for granted.”

She went on to urge the campaign to bring the rets of the hostages home as she continued: “Karina knows exactly what that feels like [to be a Hamas hostage] and she can’t stop thinking about all of them.

“Like all of us, she hopes and prays they will return home. We will not rest until they are all back home with us.”

The four released women, all aged between 19 and 20, were freed on Saturday as Israel freed 200 imprisoned Palestinian terrorists.

The first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive. So far, seven Israelis have been released.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel’s war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 90 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.