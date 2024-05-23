‘This is Islam?’ – Arab singer blasts Hamas following hostage video

Arab-Israeli singer Nasrin to Hamas: “Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?”

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli singer slammed the Hamas terror group after shocking footage depicting the kidnapping of five female soldiers on October 7th was released to the public.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” said Nasrin Kadri in an Arabic-language video posted to her TikTok account, presumably aimed at a Palestinian and Arab audience.

Known by her mononym Nasrin, she is one of the most popular singers in Israel, with chart-topping songs in Hebrew and Arabic in the Mizrahi (Middle Eastern) music genre.

“This is Islam? This isn’t religion – this is shameful,” Nasrin continued. “You’re abusing girls, abusing their dignity. Where are the Arab people [to condemn this?]

“Look at yourselves, aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?”

Mocking the alleged piety of the terrorists, Nasrin imitated dialogue from the kidnappers urging each other to “Pray to the prophet, pray to the prophet.”

Nasrin paused and asked, “Which prophet is are you talking about?”

She then began to speak about the plight of the kidnapped soldiers.

“These girls have not seen their parents for eight months. For the past eight months, they’ve been suffering. Eight months of being raped! Eight months without enough food and water.

“Wake up! Bring them home now.”

Nasrin was born to an Arab-Muslim family in Haifa, and rose to fame after winning a TV singing competition.

The singer converted to Judaism in 2018 and adopted the Hebrew name Bracha, which she does not use professionally.

She is married to a Jewish-Israeli man with whom she shares a son.

Since the outbreak of the war, Nasrin has released numerous Arabic-language videos supporting Israel, which she said has resulted in death threats.

“I was born in the State of Israel, and I am so proud,” Nasrin told a social media user who asked why she is dedicated to Israel advocacy.

“But what strengthens me is one thing: that I don’t have another country and I don’t have another Torah and I don’t have another language.”