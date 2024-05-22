WATCH: Horrific footage shows the kidnapping of five Israeli female hostages on Oct. 7 May 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-horrific-footage-shows-the-kidnapping-of-five-israeli-female-hostages-on-oct-7/ Email Print In the footage from the Nahal Oz base where the girls were spotters, Hamas terrorists are heard saying to the hostages how beautiful they are and that they’re fit for pregnancy. “Here, these are the girls who can get pregnant.”This is video footage depicting the horrific kidnapping of 5 female Israeli hostages: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy.They have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for more than 230 days… pic.twitter.com/zFo9eB77uC — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 22, 2024 HamashostagesNahal Oz basesOct 7th