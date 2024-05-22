WATCH: Horrific footage shows the kidnapping of five Israeli female hostages on Oct. 7

“Here, these are the girls who can get pregnant.”

This is video footage depicting the horrific kidnapping of 5 female Israeli hostages: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy.

They have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for more than 230 days… pic.twitter.com/zFo9eB77uC

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 22, 2024