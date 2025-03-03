Thousands mourn as slain hostage Itzik Elgarat laid to rest in Kibbutz Nir Oz

The funeral service of slain hostage Itzik Elgarat in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, March 3, 2025. (Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Itzik Elgarat, who was murdered while in Hamas captivity in Gaza and whose body was returned to Israel last week, was laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Monday.

As the funeral procession set out from Rishon LeZion toward Nir Oz, Itzik’s brother Dani recited the Kaddish.

Along the route to the kibbutz, thousands stood with Israeli flags to pay their respects.

The funeral in Nir Oz was also attended by thousands.

Eulogies were delivered by his brother Dani, his sister Rachel Danzig—who survived the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre—his nephews Amit, Tor and Mor, his niece Reut Goldstein, and The Democrats chairman Yair Golan.

Elgarat, 69, was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. He was on the phone with his brother Dani when he was taken captive. He is survived by his two children.