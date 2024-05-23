Three IDF soldiers killed during Beit Hanoun operation

Their deaths bring the total number of deaths in Gaza since the start of the ground invasion on Oct. 27 to 282 and to 634 on all fronts since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

By JNS

Three Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action on Wednesday during a targeted raid in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza to root out the remaining Hamas terrorists entrenched there.

The troops, who fell in two separate incidents, were identified as Staff Sgt. Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, 21, from Ra’anana; Chief Sgt. First Class Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33, from Tel Aviv; and Cpt. Israel Yudkin, 22, from Kfar Chabad.

We are heartbroken to report on the deaths of 3 additional IDF soldiers:

🕯️Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem (21)

🕯️Chief Sergeant First Class Gideon Chay DeRowe (33)

🕯️Captain Israel Yudkin (22)

They were killed in Gaza during this current operation against Hamas… pic.twitter.com/CewUMWBGK1 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) May 22, 2024

Their deaths bring the total number of deaths in Gaza since the start of the ground invasion on Oct. 27 to 282 and to 634 on all fronts since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

The IDF has been conducting the operation in Beit Hanoun for several days, eliminating terrorists, destroying terrorist infrastructure and underground infrastructure. An anti-tank launch post, a military compound and sniper posts are among the targets struck in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force.

“Moreover, IDF troops identified a terrorist opening fire at the troops from a nearby military compound and directed an IAF aircraft that targeted and eliminated the terrorist upon identification. Shortly afterward, an additional terrorist was identified opening fire at IDF troops from the same compound. The troops directed a fighter jet that struck the compound and eliminated the terrorist,” the IDF said.

גדוד ׳נצח יהודה׳, בפיקוד החטיבה הצפונית החלו בימים האחרונים בפשיטה ממוקדת במרחב בית חאנון לחיסול מחבלים, איתור והשמדת תשתיות טרור וכן תשתיות תת קרקע. במהלך הפעילות במרחב אתמול, נפלו שלושה לוחמי צה"ל ששמותיהם הותרו לפרסום, צה"ל משתתף בצער המשפחות וימשיך ללוותן>> pic.twitter.com/9i8PW63Lla — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are expanding the campaign in Rafah in southern Gaza, which began weeks ago in the eastern section of the last Hamas bastion.

According to Palestinian reports, the IDF for the first time on Thursday morning advanced to the area of the Yavne refugee camp, which is the westernmost point of the operation so far.

The Palestinian Shehab News Agency reported on an exchange of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists entrenched there.