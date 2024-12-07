Three injured, one seriously, in Hebron car ramming attack

Israeli border police officers patrol in the West Bank city of Hebron on December 7, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיור מג״ב חיפוש עיר פלסטינאים ישראל שוטרים חברון מחסום

Israeli border police officers patrol in the West Bank city of Hebron on December 7, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיור מג״ב חיפוש עיר פלסטינאים ישראל שוטרים חברון מחסום

A 30-year-old IDF soldier who was seriously wounded during the attack with injuries to his limbs was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday night, a terrorist wounded three Israelis, one seriously, in a car ramming attack close to Hebron.

The terrorist rammed the car at the al Fawar Junction, and the IDF said shots were fired at the assailant’s vehicle.

After fleeing to the nearby village of Dura, at 9 pm, the terrorist turned himself in to the police.

A 30-year-old IDF soldier was seriously wounded in the attack with injuries to his limbs and was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba to receive treatment.

In addition, a 45-year-old man with light shrapnel wounds and another wounded civilian were also evacuated and treated at Soroka.

Also, two other people at the scene were treated for shock.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) took responsibility for the attack and posted on social media, “We praise the ramming attack carried out by one of the Mujahideen of our Palestinian people.”

“We affirm that this attack, along with others like it, clearly demonstrates our people’s unwavering commitment to resistance as the sole option. It is a natural response to the fascist and Nazi tactics of the enemy against our people and the ongoing occupation of our land,” the statement continued.

A Mount Hebron Council leader noted that a roadblock had been removed from the al-Fawar Junction not long before the terror attack.

Eliram Azulay, head of the Mount Hebron Council, said, “Two weeks after the roadblock at the al-Fawar Junction was lifted, a ramming attack took place tonight in which several soldiers were injured, one of them seriously.”

“We urge the IDF to block access to the main road from the surrounding villages and to launch a major operation to dismantle the ‘terror nests’ in the Hebron area and its villages. Easing restrictions for Arabs at the expense of civilian and soldier safety is rhetoric reminiscent of the period before the October 7th massacre.”