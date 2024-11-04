Three-quarters of Israelis favor Trump over Harris on eve of election

Vice President Kamala Harris, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo)

On the eve of the presidential election, new poll shows overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews say that a Trump victory would be better for Israel than a Harris win.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The vast majority of Israelis believe that Israel would be better off if former President Donald Trump wins tomorrow’s presidential election than if his rival, Vice President and 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris were to emerge victorious, a new poll shows,

The survey was conducted by the Israel’s Democracy Institute’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research, polling Israeli Jews and Arabs.

The results of the poll were released on Monday, a day before the presidential election.

According to the poll, 72% of Israeli Jews say that a second Trump presidency would be better for Israel than a Harris presidency.

Just 11% of Jewish respondents said that Israel would be better off with Harris in office.

Arab Israelis, on the other hand, are roughly evenly divided, with 46% of Arab respondents saying that they saw no significant difference between the two candidates vis-a-vis Israel.

Of those who did see a difference, 27% said Trump would be better for Israel, compared to 22.5% who said Harris would be better for Israel.

Younger Israelis were more likely to see Trump as being more beneficial for Israel, with 90% of Israeli Jews between the ages of 18 and 34 saying Israel would be better off with Trump in office than with Harris, compared to only 2% who said Israel would benefit more with a Harris presidency.

Among respondents over 55, 55% say Trump would be better for Israel, compared to 22% who said Harris would be more beneficial.

Harris leads among self-described Israeli leftists, of whom 42% said Harris would be better for Israel, compared to 29% who said that Trump would be better.

Trump leads among centrist Israeli Jews, 52% to 14% who said Harris would be better for Israel, while among right-wing Israelis, 90% said Trump would be better for Israel, with just 3% saying Harris would be better for the Jewish state.

Last Monday, Israel’s Channel 12 published a poll conducted by Midgam which found that 66% of Israelis, including both Jews and Arabs, say they prefer Trump in the White House, compared to just 17% who said they favored Harris.