Poll: Israelis back Trump over Harris by 4-to-1 margin

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the debate (YouTube/ABC/Screenshot)

Just one out of six Israelis say they hope Vice President Kamala Harris win’s next week’s presidential election.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

With just one week to go before election day in the United States, polls show a virtual dead-heat between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, both in national polling and in the seven battle-ground states that are expected to determine the outcome of the election.

But while Americans appear to be nearly evenly divided ahead of the election, the vast majority of Israelis say they prefer Trump to win, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by the Midgam polling agency on Monday via telephone and internet, was published by Israel’s Channel 12 on Tuesday morning.

The poll, which included 507 adult Israeli respondents, found that nearly two-thirds (66%) of Israeli Jews and Arabs say they prefer to see Trump in the White House, rather than Harris.

Just 17% of Israelis said they hope Harris wins next Tuesday’s election.

A similar percentage said they had no opinion regarding the election.

Among Israelis who said they voted in the previous election for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, 93% said they favor a second Trump term, compared to just 1% who said they hope to see Harris win next week’s election.

Tuesday’s poll also found that more than half (57%) of Israelis say they were satisfied with Israel’s response over the weekend to Iran’s October 1st ballistic missile attack on Israel.

By comparison, 32% said they were dissatisfied with Israel’s retaliatory strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the candidate of choice for a plurality of Israelis, according to the poll, including in a head-to-head matchup against former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has led Netanyahu in previous polls.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they preferred Netanyahu as premier over Bennett, compared to 35% who said they would prefer Bennett as premier.

Netanyahu led former Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid by wider margins.