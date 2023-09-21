Three white supremacists arrested over antisemitic posters in Florida

Supporters of the “Goyim Defense League”, some making Nazi salutes, hung an antisemitic banner at an overpass in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Twitter)

Florida police arrested three white supremacists for hanging antisemitic swastika banners from Orlando bridge this week.

By World Israel News Staff

Florida police arrested three white supremacists suspected of hanging posters featuring antisemitic insignia above a highway in Orlando, Florida this week.

The first arrest took place on Saturday, when Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents apprehended 48-year-old Jason Brown of Cape Canaveral for hanging antisemitic signs along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner thanked Governor DeSantis for his efforts in fighting hate speech.

“Florida is a law-and-order state. Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists. On behalf of Colonel Gary L. Howze, II, and the nearly 2,000 FHP State Troopers who enforce our state law 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thank you, Governor DeSantis, for working to rid this state of intimidation, vitriol and hate directed towards people of faith, and for empowering law enforcement to do the same,” he was quoted as saying.

On Monday, 36-year-old Anthony Altick was arrested for hanging antisemitic banners from the same bridge and on Tuesday, Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, turned themselves into the Orange County Jail for the same offense.

The three will be charged with criminal mischief. It is against state law to hang banners on a state-owned structure without prior permission.

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support of law enforcement and for the signing of HB 269, giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country,” he added.