TikTok influencer dumped by major brand over her support for Israel

Alix Earle arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Podcaster and TikTok influencer Alix Earle received $1 million from British fitness brand Gymshark, after she accused the company of dropping her sponsorship deal over her support for Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A popular TikTok influencer and podcast host has received $1 million from a lawsuit against a British fitness apparel company which she accused of nixing her contract over her support for Israel.

Twenty-four-year-old U.S.-based social media personality Alix Earle, best known or her “Get Ready With Me” videos and her “Hot Mess With Alix Earle” podcast, posted pro-Israel messages on her Instagram account in October 2023, immediately following the Hamas invasion of Israel.

“Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel,” Earle wrote.

Earle’s support for Israel sparked an online backlash against one of her sponsors, the UK-based fitness clothing brand Gymshark.

“Why do you have a Zionist in your ad, answer quickly,” read one post, according to The Telegraph.

Gymshark signed a $1 million sponsorship deal with Earle in late 2023, the influencer claimed in court filings, agreeing to pay her for three TikTok posts and four Instagram posts highlighting Gymshark products.

With over seven million followers on TikTok and 1.1 billion likes on her TikTok account, Earle has enjoyed significant clout as a product promoter, teaming up with fashion and makeup brands including Victoria’s Secret, White Fox Boutique, Revolve, Rare Beauty, Rhode Skin, Tarte, Too Faced, Fashion Nova, and Pretty Little Thing.

Following a spate of anti-Israel social media posts criticizing Gymshark for its sponsorship of Earle, the company attempted to unilaterally withdraw from its partnership with the TikTok influencer.

Earle responded with a lawsuit filed with the British High Court, demanding Gymshark pay for violating their agreement. In her suit, Earle claimed that Gymshark had terminated the contract over her public support for Israel.

The online influencer further argued that Gymshark could not object to her comments, since the posts regarding Israel were online prior to the signing of their deal.

“My TikTok and Instagram posts were available before the deal with Gymshark was agreed upon, so their claims don’t hold up,” Earle argued in briefs filed for the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, The Jewish Chronicle reported that Earle had settled the case with Gymshark out of court for $1 million.