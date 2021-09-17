Time includes terror supporters with Bennett among 100 most influential people

Notorious Palestinian terror supporters were listed alongside the Israeli prime minister in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian terror supporters Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd have been included in TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 most-influential people in the world in 2021 — together with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The magazine’s blurb praising Bennett was written by Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra’am party that is part of the Israeli government coalition.

As for the El-Kurds, Honest Reporting notes, “Mohammed, in particular, has repeatedly disseminated baseless anti-Israel smears and clear-cut anti-Semitic tropes while inciting violence on social media. Mona, too, has posted undeniably anti-Semitic, terror-supporting content, including at least one image of Hitler.”

Furthermore, “Mohammed earlier this month rejoiced as six Palestinian terrorists broke out of Israel’s maximum-security Gilboa Prison. ‘I am going to bed with a smile on my face and dreaming of the day all prisons are abolished,’ he tweeted.”

Mohammed claimed — without proof — that “Holocaust survivors” threw Molotov cocktails at his home and that a Hong Kong-based Jewish author is guilty of “ethnically cleansing” and “Kristallnachting” Palestinians, says Honest Reporting.

The watchdog also reports that in June, Mohammed praised the “eloquence” of black nationalist Kwame Ture, who in 1970 called Adolf Hitler a “genius” and the “greatest white man” in history.

Honest Reporting added other examples of the El-Kurds’ anti-Semitic activity, adding that “this is only a small selection of the slanderous content El-Kurd spreads on social media. There is much, much more…

“Which makes it so puzzling that Time could include him on its ‘Most Influential People’ list.”