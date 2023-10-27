‘Tone-Deaf, Simple-Minded, ignorant’ – Architect of Abraham Accords blasts Biden’s latest call for Palestinian statehood

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, Aug. 1, 2022. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, File)

Jason Greenblatt, one of the architects of the Abraham Accords, lambasts President Biden over his use of the October 7th massacres to call for new push towards two-state solution.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East excoriated President Joe Biden Thursday, after the president cited the Hamas massacres in southern Israel on October 7th as proof Israel and the Palestinian Authority must continue to pursue a two-state solution.

On Wednesday, President Biden declared that following the atrocities committed by Hamas in southwestern Israel, “there’s no going back to the status quo as it stood on October 6.”

“That means ensuring that Hamas can no longer terrorize Israel and use Palestinians civilians as human shields. It also means that when this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next, and in our view it has to be a two-state solution.”

Jason Greenblatt, one of the architects of the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords, took to X/Twitter Thursday to condemn Biden’s comments, calling the president’s statement “tone-deaf,” “ridiculous” and “insensitive.”

“Sheesh! I am not sure which words to use to describe this approach …. naive? tone-deaf? ignorant? simple-minded? insensitive? ridiculous? I can go on and on….”

“There are SO many reasons why now is not the time to even begin to discuss this. I have been complimentary of the Biden Administration’s approach since the October 7th massacre & atrocities committed by Palestinian terrorists against Israelis. And now I will be critical.”

“This is an absurd message to come from the Biden Administration at this time.”