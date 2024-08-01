Top Hamas military commander killed in strike, IDF confirm

Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing and one of the terror group’s most senior officials, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the IDF has confirmed.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’ military wing and one of the terror organization’s top officials, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip last month, the IDF and the Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed Thursday.

“Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted Thursday.

“This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war.”

“The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and ISA,” referring to Israel’s Shin Bet Internal Security Agency.

“This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating, and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated.”

“Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists – both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre. We will not rest until this mission is accomplished.”

Deif was serving as chief of staff of the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, and was the second most senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, superseded only by Yahya Sinwar.

On July 13th, Israeli warplanes bombed a Hamas position in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, after Israeli intelligence was alerted to Deif’s presence at the scene.

A day later, the IDF confirmed that Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade and Deif’s deputy commander for the al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in the strike.

Hamas claimed in the immediate aftermath of the strike that Deif had survived the attack, while Israel was unable to confirm he was eliminated.

A week later, however, the Israeli military said that based on intelligence information, it appeared increasingly likely that Deif was in fact killed in the July 13th strike.