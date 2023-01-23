Search

‘TRIPLE-BARREL PRESSURE’: Israeli lawmakers call for demolition of Bedouin outpost

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/triple-barrel-pressure-israeli-lawmakers-call-for-demolition-of-bedouin-outpost/
Email Print

Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein and Danny Danon visited the Khan al-Ahmar outpost, which has been the subject of Israeli court battles, as Prime Minister Netanyahu is under competing pressures to act after the demolition of an illegal Jewish outpost.