Trump calls Harris’ husband ‘a crappy Jew,’ VP slams ‘despicable’ Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo)

Former President Trump accuses Harris of ‘disliking Jewish people and Israel even more than Biden did,’ says any Jew who votes for Democrats ‘is an absolute fool.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris clashed Tuesday over the former’s accusations against the Biden White House and the Democratic party broadly of antisemitism and hostility towards Israel.

On Tuesday, Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, spoke with 77 WABC radio’s Sid Rosenberg – a conservative New York talk radio host – regarding the upcoming presidential election, lashing into the Biden administration, Vice President Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Trump reiterated claims made recently that the Democratic party has “let Jewish people down,” and that party leaders, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris, hold American Jews in contempt and have a disdain for the State of Israel.

Harris, Trump said, “doesn’t like Jewish people.”

“You can see the disdain,” Trump continued. “Number one, she doesn’t like Israel. Number two, she doesn’t like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say it.”

The former president agreed with Rosenberg’s description of Harris’ husband, who is Jewish, as a “crappy Jew” and a “horrible Jew,” before going on to criticize Jewish Democratic voters.

“If you are Jewish, regardless of Israel, if you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool, an absolute fool. They have let Jewish people down since Obama at a level that nobody could believe possible,” Trump said.

In response, Harris issued a statement castigating Trump, calling him “despicable” and lambasting his comments as “disgusting.”

“Donald Trump is hateful, despicable, and should not be our president,” she said in a statement.

‘The disgusting comments are below the dignity of anyone – let alone someone who would lead our country,” she added.

Harris spokesman James Singer said Trump’s comments exemplified why he is unfit for office.

“America is better than the fear, hate, and despicable insults of Donald Trump. Vice President Harris believes Americans want a president who unites our country instead of divides it, uses the power of the presidency to help families instead of hurt them, and has a vision for our future, instead of taking us backwards.”

Trump’s comments on Tuesday echoed similar statements at a campaign fundraiser in New Jersey on Sunday in which he claimed that that Democrats “hate Israel.”

“The Democrats hate Israel. The Democrats largely hate the Jewish people. It’s time for the Jewish people to step up and vote for Republicans and vote for Donald Trump.”