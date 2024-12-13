Trump considering strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering pre-emptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The news comes as Israel is reportedly considering an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump said he wants to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon but is concerned about the possibility of a war developing that would require deployment of US troops.

The incoming administration is reportedly developing a “maximum pressure 2.0” strategy, aiming to reinstate the aggressive sanctions on Iran that were implemented during Trump’s first term, after he withdrew from the Obama-era agreement designed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

According to sources familiar with the plan, the strategy includes various approaches to using military pressure as a means to deter Tehran.

Washington may deploy additional forces, ships, and warplanes to the region, while also enhancing Israel’s offensive capabilities by selling bunker-busting bombs.

If these measures prove ineffective, however, the US could adopt a more aggressive approach, including the threat of direct military action, according to the sources.

It is believed that reports Iran was attempting to assassinate Trump may have inspired his strong stance against the Islamic Republic.