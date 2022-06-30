Search

Trump ‘disappointed’ with Netanyahu but may endorse him in Israeli election

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/trump-disappointed-with-netanyahu-but-may-endorse-him-in-israeli-election/
Email Print

In an interview with Newsmax, former US President Donald Trump shared his views about Netanyahu, and while expressing disappointment, Trump admitted he still “liked him very much” and would consider endorsing him in Israel’s upcoming election.