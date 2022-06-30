Trump ‘disappointed’ with Netanyahu but may endorse him in Israeli election

In an interview with Newsmax, former US President Donald Trump shared his views about Netanyahu, and while expressing disappointment, Trump admitted he still “liked him very much” and would consider endorsing him in Israel’s upcoming election.
"I was disappointed with him in certain ways, but overall, I liked him very much," said fmr. President Donald Trump of fmr. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when asked if he would support Netanyahu running again in upcoming elections. #WakeUpAmeica @RobFinnertyUSA pic.twitter.com/0YOIa8aWKN
— Newsmax (@newsmax) June 30, 2022