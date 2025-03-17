Trump vows to hold Iran responsible for Houthi missiles

President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with Senate Republicans at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Trump initiated airstrikes against the Houthis on Saturday as a response to the disruption of shipping in the Red Sea and threats against Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following airstrikes in Yemen, US President Donald Trump said he held Iran responsible for the terrorist attacks committed by the Houthis.

Trump wrote on social media, “Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthis, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

Trump initiated airstrikes against the Houthis on Saturday as a response to the disruption of shipping in the Red Sea and threats against Israel.

He added, “Iran has played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated military equipment, and even, so-called, ‘Intelligence.'”

Trump continued, “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” he said.

Officials in Yemen claimed that although the Houthis are allied with Iran, the terror group is not following the lead of Tehran but are motivated primarily by domestic concerns.

US strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen killed fifty people, including the terrorist group’s security official, and wounded hundreds overnight on Sunday.

The chief of the Houthi leader’s security detail was reportedly killed in the strike.

The strikes targeted terrorist targets in Sana’a, Zabid, on the Western coast of Yemen.

Houthi leaders have threatened an “earth-shattering” retaliation for the US strikes.

On Sunday, a missile from Yemen landed in the Sharm el-Sheikh area of southern Sinai and was thought to have been an attempt to attack Israel in response to US strikes.

The Houthis claimed they hit USS Harry S. Truman aircraft and other US ships in the Red Sea.

The US reported that it struck down 11 Houthi drones that were attempting to hit US ships and the aircraft carrier.