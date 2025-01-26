Trump halts nearly all foreign aid

President Donald Trump imposes near-total ban on foreign aid – with the exception of military aid to Egypt and Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States State Department has frozen nearly all foreign aid programs, according to multiple reports Friday.

Politico, the BBC, and CNN all obtained memos circulated by Trump administration Secretary of State Marco Rubio halting spending on virtually every foreign aid program, including military aid to Ukraine.

The order was based on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump during his first day in office on Monday, entitled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid.”

Trump’s order instructed federal officials to suspend aid programs for a 90-day reassessment period, during which each program will be scrutinized for its impact on “American interests” and alignment with “American values.”

“It is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States,” the order reads in part.

While no aid will be disbursed during the 90-day assessment period, exceptions were made in the case of military aid to Israel and Egypt, Politico and CNN reported.

Waivers have also been issued for emergency food programs and payment for preexisting expenses.

One State Department official said that the department’s internal leadership was stunned by the move.

“State just totally went nuclear on foreign assistance,” the source said.

Along with Ukraine, the freeze also impacts Jordan and Taiwan, officials cited by Politico said.

According to the BBC, the vast majority of the $68 billion the U.S. spent on foreign aid in 2023 will be impacted by the freeze.

“No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved,” the internal State Department document reportedly reads.