Trump, Harris neck and neck in key swing states as campaigns ramp up: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo)

Trump and Harris will face off in their first presidential debate on Tuesday.

By Blake Mauro, The Washington Free Beacon

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a razor-thin race for the White House in six key battleground states, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday.

In Georgia and Nevada, 48 percent of likely voters support Harris while 47 percent back Trump, and in must-win Pennsylvania, the candidates are tied at 47 percent, according to the poll conducted from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.

Harris leads Trump by 6 points in Wisconsin and by 5 points in Michigan while Trump is ahead in Arizona, 49 percent to Harris’s 44 percent, all barely outside the survey’s 4.9 percent margin of error.

The new polling comes as the candidates gear up for the final sprint to Nov. 5. With nine weeks until Election Day, both campaigns are focusing their efforts on these key swing states.

Over the holiday weekend, Harris campaigned in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, also known as the three “blue wall” states, and is set to deliver an economy-focused campaign speech in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Her GOP counterpart is also campaigning in the toss-up battleground states, joining in a Fox News town hall event in Pennsylvania Wednesday evening and hosting events in Wisconsin and Arizona later this week.

Following the Democratic National Convention, Harris failed to get the boost in support her campaign expected, leaving the race extremely close, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The survey also showed tight races for Senate seats in these battleground states.

In Pennsylvania, the poll found incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D.) tied with his Republican challenger David McCormick at 46 percent, and in Arizona, the race between Rep. Ruben Gallego (D.) and Trump-endorsed Kari Lake (R.) was within the margin of error and showed no clear leader, CNN reported.

Democrats hold more significant leads in Nevada and Wisconsin.