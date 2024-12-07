Trump says ‘US should have nothing to do’ with war in Syria

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at an event marking one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On social media, President-elect Donald Trump said the United States should stay out of the civil war in Syria.

Trump posted on his platform Truth Social, “Syria is a mess but is not our friend, & and THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

He also posted that rebels are poised to remove Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

The rebels have taken control of several cities in Syria including Quneitra, which sits on the Israel-Syrian border.

Trump denied that Russia would play a significant role in the conflict and wrote that the country “seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years,” mainly because it is preoccupied with its war against Ukraine.

He added that Russia being forced out of Syria “may be the best thing that can happen to them” because “there was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia.”

Trump’s position on the conflict in Syria is reminiscent of his decision in his first presidency to withdraw US troops from Syria.

This decision led to a series of events that exposed the SDF-Kurdish forces to a Turkish invasion of northern Syria, which encouraged them to make a deal with Assad which helped him stay in power.

Trump denied that the downfall of Assad’s regime could create a vacuum for ISIS to move in because “everybody hates ISIS.”

The IDF announced that it fought Syrian rebels after they threatened a UN position close to the Israel-Syria border.

The rebels attacked UN forces near Hader in the lower Mount Hermon area, opposite the Israeli town of Majdal Shams, where 12 Bedouin children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket.

In a statement, the IDF confirmed it was assisting UN forces.

“A short time ago, armed individuals launched an attack on a UN post in the Hader area of Syria. The IDF is currently supporting UN forces in repelling the assault.”

“The IDF has deployed additional forces to the Golan Heights and will continue to take action to protect the State of Israel and its citizens.”