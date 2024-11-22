Trump selects Florida’s Bondi as next attorney general following Gaetz withdrawal

Matt Gaetz abruptly withdrew his name from consideration by the attorney general, citing that he did not want to contribute anything extra to the transitioning team.

By Jewish Breaking News

Donald Trump has nominated former Florida AG Pam Bondi as the next Attorney General of the United States after Matt Gaetz withdrew from AG consideration.

The president-elect wrote of the nomination:

“I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States.

Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families.

Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country.

She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!

For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore.

Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.

I have known Pam for many years – She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”