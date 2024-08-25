Trump warns fighting between Israel, Hezbollah could lead to World War III

Former President Trump blames President Biden and Vice President Harris for major escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration Sunday, blaming the White House for a major escalation between Israel and the pro-Iranian terror group Hezbollah while warning the mounting tensions in the region could lead to a third world war.

Writing on the Truth Social media outlet Sunday, the former president accused top Democrats of ignoring the Middle East conflict, leading to Sunday’s conflagration across the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

“Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East?” Trump wrote.

“Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick,” the former president continued, referring to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate for the 2024 presidential election as “Tampon Tim,” based on his alleged attempt to extend legislation offering free menstrual products to students to include biological males.

Trump then warned that the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could lead to a third world war.

“Let’s not have World War lll, because that’s where we’re heading!”

The former president has repeatedly hit President Biden and Vice President Harris over their Middle East policies, claiming that the Hamas invasion of October 7th was a result of Biden administration policies vis-a-vis Iran.

Trump has both accused the Biden administration of failing to support Israel in its war against Hamas, while also urging Israel to quickly finish the current conflict.

“He knows what he’s doing, I did encourage him to get this over with,” Trump said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on August 15th. “It has to get over with fast.

“Get your victory and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop.”

Later that day, Trump said Vice President Harris “has worked to tie Israel’s hand behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire, always demanding ceasefire,” saying it “would only give Hamas time to regroup and launch a new October 7 style attack.”

“I will give Israel the support that it needs to win but I do want them to win fast.”