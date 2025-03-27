Trump withdraws Stefanik nomination for UN envoy

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had asked Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to remain in the House to secure the GOP’s 218-213 majority.

By JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has withdrawn his nominee for U.N. ambassador over concerns about the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had asked Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to remain in the House to secure the GOP’s 218-213 majority.

“As we advance our America First agenda, it is essential that we maintain every Republican seat in Congress,” the president wrote. “With a very tight majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat.”

Stefanik, who had stepped down as chair of the House Republican Conference in anticipation of the diplomatic post, will “rejoin the House leadership team,” Trump stated.

The congresswoman represents a solidly red district, but New York Democrats had given signals that they intended to slow-walk any special election to replace her. In February, New York Senate Democrats withdrew a bill that would have allowed the state’s Democratic governor to delay elections until November.

Trump’s decision to keep Stefanik in the House may also be influenced by Republican concerns about the upcoming special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to fill the vacant seat left by Mike Waltz, the U.S. national security advisor.

Though Trump won that district by 30 points, a recent poll has the race within the margin of error.

In past statements about the nomination, Stefanik emphasized her support for Israel and her desire to combat antisemitism at the United Nations. Those were consistent with her public statements as one of the most high-profile members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Trump did not state whom he intends to name as replacement for the U.N. role.