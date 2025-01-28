Trump’s pick for FBI director faces accusations of jeopardizing special missions

The mounting evidence of Patel’s alleged misconduct has galvanized opposition to his nomination hearing this Thursday.

By Jewish Breaking News

Explosive new allegations have surfaced questioning Kash Patel’s judgment as his confirmation hearing for FBI director fast approaches.

According to CBS, a former FBI official has come forward to Senate Democrats with damaging claims that Patel disregarded established security protocols during a 2020 hostage recovery mission in Yemen.

While serving at the National Security Council, Patel allegedly leaked details of the delicate prisoner exchange to the Wall Street Journal before the Americans were safely in U.S. custody.

It sent shockwaves through the FBI’s Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell who viewed the leak as an unconscionable breach of protocol.

This wasn’t an isolated incident either.

During a high-stakes rescue operation in late 2020, Navy SEAL Team 6 was tasked with rescuing American citizen Philip Walton, who had been abducted from his farm in Niger and taken across the border to Nigeria.

The kidnappers demanded a $1 million ransom for Walton’s release, and intelligence suggested they were considering transferring him to a terrorist group operating in the region.

To save Walton, the SEALs needed to parachute into northern Nigeria and trek for miles to reach the compound where Walton was being held.

Dangerously, Patel incorrectly assured Defense Department officials that diplomatic clearance had been obtained from Nigeria for U.S. forces to enter their airspace.

While ultimately Walton was successfully rescued, Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper later wrote in his memoir that Patel’s actions had needlessly endangered the SEAL team by pushing them to their operational limits before the assault phase even began.

Senator Dick Durbin has already declared his intention to vote against confirmation, stating unequivocally that Patel “has neither the experience, the temperament, nor the judgment to lead the FBI.”

However, Patel’s allies have rushed to his defense, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated attacks.

Alex Gray, a former National Security Council chief of staff, praised Patel’s leadership capabilities, describing his tenure as marked by exceptional skill and professionalism, and credited him as a key contributor to Trump’s foreign policy team during his first term as president.