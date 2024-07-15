Trump’s VP pick has expressed steadfast support for Israel

Vance has called the Biden Administration’s policy on Israel during the Gaza war ‘fundamentally inconsistent.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

J.D. Vance, Trump’s vice presidential pick, has voiced support for Israel, particularly during the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Monday night, former President and current Republican nominee for President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice president pick.

Although Vance had been critical of President Trump and foreign aid in the past, his positions have moved more towards those of a Trump loyalist and a proponent of military aid to Israel.

On Oct. 7, a few hours after the assault on Israel’s south, Vance criticized the Biden administration’s move to unfreeze funds for Iran.

“I wish our friends well, but most of all, I wish they weren’t fighting against weapons bought with our money,” he posted on X.

Vance has called the Biden Administration’s policy on Israel during the Gaza war “fundamentally inconsistent” and has defended the US providing arms to Israel.

In May, at a conference held by the Quincy Institute, Vance explained why he was against US aid to Ukraine but supported sending arms to Israel.

“I’m supportive of Israel and their war against Hamas … I do not think that it is in America’s interest to continue to fund an effectively never-ending war in Ukraine.”

Vance was highly critical of the Biden Administration’s withholding arms to pressure Israel not to pursue its Rafah operation.

Vance said, “If we’re going to support Israel, as I think that we should, we have to articulate a reason why it’s in our best interest.

He continued, “Israel is one of the most dynamic, certainly on a per capita basis, one of the most dynamic and technologically advanced countries in the world.”

Supporting Israel would “actually give us missile-defense parity. That’s a very important national security objective of the United States of America, and that’s something we’re working with one of the most innovative economies in the world to accomplish,” Vance concluded.