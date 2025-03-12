Tucker Carlson under fire for interview with Hamas patron

‘Tucker Carlson sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood’ – Evangelical leader rips right-wing podcaster and former Fox News host, accusing him of platforming antisemites and promoting conspiracy theories.

By World Israel News Staff

Right-wing podcaster and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson drew criticism this week, days after he published an interview with a patron of the Hamas terror organization who used the interview to warn against strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

Last Friday, Carlson, 55, released an interview with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Serving as the oil-rich Gulf state’s top diplomat for the past decade, Al Thani has overseen the continuation and strengthening of Doha’s ties with Iran, and prior to October 7th, 2023, the deepening of Qatari support for the Hamas terror organization in Gaza.

Al Thani decried Israel’s reported plans to possibly carry out airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities later this year, warning that any such attack would leave the Gulf states without water and with “no life.”

In his X/Twitter post of the interview, Carlson appeared to endorse Al Thani’s stance on a strike on Iran’s nuclear program, writing “There’s enormous pressure on the United States to participate in a brand new war against Iran. The government of Qatar thinks that’s unwise, so of course they’re being slandered relentlessly in American media.”

Al Thani also used the interview to lambast Israel’s opposition to Palestinian statehood, and a justified Palestinian terrorism against Israel while comparing the presence of Jews in Judea and Samaria to terror attacks.

“The situation is going backward,” said Al Thani. “More settlements, more violence, more…policies which are destructive for the Palestinians, unfortunately.”

“We are expecting from the Palestinians just to obey, to be quiet, and for nothing to be instigated.”

“This is normal, you know, when you have a situation lasting that long, to have this kind of turbulence all the time, and I’m not talking about the 7th of October, I’m talking about the entire period.”

On Tuesday, conservative activist and Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore blasted Carlson over the interview, accusing him of “pro-Iranian advocacy.”

“Since leaving Fox News, Carlson has increasingly platformed anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists, giving them unchallenged airtime to spread hate,” Cardoza-Moore’s group, Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, said in a statement, suggesting Carlson “was purchased by Qatari oil money.”

“Did Tucker just take off his mask for Purim,” Cardoza-Moore asked rhetorically. “Was this all a dance for his new puppet masters in Doha? Is Tucker the Emir’s new court jester?”

“Has Tucker Carlson sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood? He appears to have fully cozied up to Qatar – one of world’s biggest sponsors of Islamist terrorism, while in the same week, beginning to advocate in support of letting Iran go nuclear. Qatar and Iran have bankrolled organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah for decades.”

“For decades Qatar has been the biggest donor to American universities and K-12 education in our country – pushing anti-American and anti-Semitic content to our children.”

“This is not just about Israel and Jews – it’s about the future of our own beloved Republic. We the people demand that Tucker Carlson stop bearing false witness and unveil his true allegiances. The Lord knows that putting Iran and Qatar First means putting America Last.”