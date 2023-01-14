Two Islamic Jihad terrorists killed by IDF in shooting attack near Jenin

Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunman on a rooftop in Jenin during the terror group's 35th anniversary, October 6, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The terrorists, from the local armed PIJ wing, shot at Israeli troops from a passing vehicle near the village of Jaba’.

By World Israel News

Two Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed after they opened fire from a passing vehicle at Israeli forces near Jenin, the IDF said.

Troops who were conducting counterterrorism activities near the village of Jaba’ were shot at, the military said, adding that they returned fire at the car. The soldiers were not injured.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the two as Izz a-Din Basem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.

They were members of the Jaba’ Battalion of the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing in Jenin, the Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

Palestinian media outlets published footage of the car apparently involved in the attempted attack. The windows could be seen shattered and the seats were soaked in blood.

Troops confiscated an M16 rifle used by one of the gunmen from the vehicle.

The incident came amid near-nightly arrest raids by the IDF in Jenin and the surrounding areas as part of its campaign, dubbed Operation Break the Wave, amid a deadly terror wave which has killed 31 Israelis in 2022.

Jenin is officially controlled by the Palestinian Authority, but terror groups have largely become the de facto rulers of the city of some 40,000 people.

The city has emerged as a major hotbed of terror, with the perpetrators behind the deadly Elad, Tel Aviv, and Bnei Brak terror attacks coming from Jenin or villages on its outskirts.