Two Israeli soldiers injured in ramming attack in Arab city

Israel Police found a handgun, ammunition and a pair of gloves in the vehicle, December 3, 2021. (Credit: Israel Police)

When searching the vehicle after the attack, soldiers found a handgun, ammunition and a pair of gloves.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Border Police soldiers were injured Friday morning in a ramming attack in the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel.

One soldier, moderately injured, was evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital for medical treatment, while the other was lightly injured and was treated on the scene.

Nearby soldiers who witnessed the attacked opened fire toward the vehicle.

The main suspect, a resident of Umm al-Fahm in his 20s, was shot during the attack and was evacuated in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

A second suspect, also in his 20s, was lightly injured and was taken in for questioning following his arrest.

The involved suspects are known to the police and have been involved in violent family feuds in the city before, an Israel Police statement read.

The ramming attack took place as the Israel Police was conducting a wave of arrests in Umm al-Fahm following violent riots in the city throughout the early hours of Friday. Six Umm al-Fahm residents were arrested by police.

“The Israel Police will not shy away or be deterred,” Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev tweeted after the attack.