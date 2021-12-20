Two ultra-Orthodox men attacked by a Palestinian in Jerusalem

The knife used in the attack, December 19, 2021. (Police Spokesperson)

The suspect, a 20-year-old Palestinian from the town of Anata, fled the scene and was later arrested by police.

By World Israel News Staff

Two ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews were assaulted by a Palestinian on Ha-Nevi’im Street (Street of Prophets) in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, Hebrew language media reported.

The suspected terrorist, a 20-year-old Palestinian from the town of Anata, fled the scene after attempting to stab the two men several times.

He was later located and arrested after police forces were deployed in the area.

The two men who were attacked, members of the Breslov Hasidic group, were miraculously not injured in the incident. According to the police, they were attacked in a parking lot near the Jerusalem Central Station and managed to escape.

Israel has been experiencing a wave of terrorism characterized by lone wolf attacks in recent weeks.

on Saturday, a 38-year-old Israeli was injured after being stabbed by a Palestinian near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

On Thursday, Yehuda Dimentman, 25, was killed and two others were injured in a shooting attack near the settlement of Shavei Shomron and Homesh in Judea and Samaria.