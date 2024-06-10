U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized, marked with pro-Hamas graffiti June 10, 2024 Graffiti spray-painted on the US embassy in Sydney. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)U.S. consulate in Sydney vandalized, marked with pro-Hamas graffiti Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/u-s-consulate-in-sydney-vandalized-marked-with-pro-hamas-graffiti/ Email Print The same building was vandalized in April, while the American mission in Melbourne was graffitied by pro-Hamas demonstrators in May.By JNSThe American consulate in Sydney, Australia was vandalized overnight Sunday, with nine windows being broken and pro-Hamas graffiti being sprayed on the door.Two inverted red triangles were painted over the coat of arms on the consulate’s entrance by a person carrying a small sledgehammer, according to New South Wales police. Hamas uses the symbol in video and pictures to mark targets for attack.JUST IN: Police are investigating after the US Consulate in North Sydney was vandalised early this morning. CCTV shows a person wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with their face obscured damaging nine windows with a small sledgehammer and painting graffiti on the door. #9News pic.twitter.com/pGtfSNPtCz— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 10, 2024 “I would just say that people should have respectful political debate and discourse,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a televised media conference from the capital Canberra.“Measures such as painting the U.S. consulate do nothing to advance the cause of those who have committed what is of course a crime, to damage property,” he added.Read Shooting reported at US Embassy in BeirutThe same building was vandalized in April, while the American mission in Melbourne was graffitied by pro-Hamas demonstrators in May. On Wednesday, a member of the “local guard force” at the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Beirut was seriously injured in a “shooting incident” outside the mission.“We are aware that the individual who was arrested was wearing what appeared to be ISIS insignia, but we are conducting a full investigation with the Lebanese authorities on the actual motivations,” said U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller.According to Arabic-language reports, three gunmen fired on the embassy, although Miller declined to comment on the number of shooters.Local media reported the gunfight lasted for almost half an hour. 📹Press coverage: Someone smashed the windows of the #US Embassy in Sydney and drew two red triangles on the logo installed on it 🔻🔻#Sydney #NSW #Australia pic.twitter.com/niFyYxwZOf— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) June 10, 2024 graffitiSydneyUS embassy