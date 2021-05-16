UAE demands ‘complete calm’ from Hamas

“If Hamas does not commit to complete calm, it is dooming the residents of the Strip to a life of suffering,” said a UAE official.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The United Arab Emirates is demanding “complete calm” from the Hamas terror organization in order for UAE investments in Gaza to move forward, Globes reported Saturday.

“We are still ready and willing to promote civil projects in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and under UN management [in Gaza], but our necessary condition is calm,” said an unnamed UAE official.

“If Hamas does not commit to complete calm, it is dooming the residents of the Strip to a life of suffering. Its leaders must understand that their policies are first and foremost hurting the people of Gaza,” the official said.

Over the past week, some 2,000 rockets have been fired into Israel by Hamas and other terror organizations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE’s minister of foreign affairs, said on Friday, “The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine. We express our condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, and join others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. The UAE calls on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint.”

“The events of the past week have been a somber reminder of the urgent need for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation. We reflect on the promise that the Abraham Accords hold for current and future generations, to live with their neighbors in peace, dignity, and prosperity,” he said.

On May 8, the UAE foreign ministry issued a statement strongly condemning Israel’s “storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque” and calling on Israel on “to take responsibility for de-escalation, to end all attacks and practices that lead to continued tension, and to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem.”

The ministry issued a similar statement on April 26.

Last year, the UAE drastically reduced its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from over $51 million in 2019 to just $1 million in 2020.

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed the historic normalization agreement known as the Abraham Accords.