Ukrainian president lights Hanukkah candles under fire as Russia carries out Christmas attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lights Hanukkah candles to mark the first night of the festival, using a menorah presented to him by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

By World Israel News Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in Kyiv Wednesday evening, marking the beginning of the eight-day festival.

The ceremony was held in the presidential bunker, amid a large-scale Russian attack on Christmas Day, which coincided with the first night of Hanukkah.

“Today, we mark both Christmas and the beginning of Hanukkah,” Zelensky tweeted Wednesday night.

“It is very good that in Ukraine we can celebrate such holidays with respect for each other, communicate, live together and wish different people the same victory—the victory of light over darkness.”

Zelensky noted that the menorah used in the ceremony had been given to him by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

“And today, together with the rabbis of Ukraine, I lit Hanukkah candles. This particular Hanukkah menorah was presented to me by President of Argentina Javier Milei during his inauguration last December.

“I congratulate the Jewish community on this holiday. I wish Jewish families peace, joy, and a prosperous future. May the Hanukkiah shine in every home, granting strength, filling hearts with new hopes, and deepening faith in the power of truth and justice.”

The ceremony was organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) and featured the participation of Chabad emissaries, including Rabbi Shmuel Kaminezki, the chief rabbi of Dnipro.

On Wednesday, Russia’s military launched what a Defense Ministry spokesperson called a “massive strike” on Ukraine, targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian air force, 78 missiles were launched in the attack, along with 106 attack drones.

Of the 78 missiles, 59 were intercepted, Kyiv said, with 54 drones shot down and 52 more jammed.

Zelensky denounced the attack as “inhuman.”

“Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman?”

“The targets are our energy. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”