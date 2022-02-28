Ukrainian sailor sinks Russian boss’s $7.7 million luxury yacht

Ukrainian sailor tells Spanish court his employer is responsible for producing weapons that kill Ukrainian civilians.

By World Israel News Staff

A Ukrainian staff member working aboard a prominent Russian businessman’s luxury superyacht docked in Spain seriously damaged his boss’ vessel in what he categorized as an act of revenge for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that the Lady Anastasia, a $7.7 million yacht owned by Alexander Mijeev, the CEO of Russian military technology firm Rosoboronexport, was nearly sunk at the Port Adriano Marina, near Magaluf.

The perpetrator was identified as 55-year-old Ukrainian national Tatas Ostapchuk, the vessel’s chief engineer.

He had reportedly worked for Mijeev for more than a decade, but seeing images from Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities filled him with resentment towards his boss.

Ostapchuk opened a valve in the engine room, an additional valve in the staff living quarters, and shut down the ship’s electricity, then instructed the crew to jump overboard.

The man’s actions allegedly destroyed the ship’s engine room and nearly caused the vessel to sink.

He was arrested by local police and admitted his actions, explaining to a judge that he was motivated to carry out the sabotage after Russia’s attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine.

“I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv,” the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported Ostapchuk as telling a local court.

“The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner’s company. They were attacking innocents.”

He reportedly added that he had no remorse for his actions “and would do it again.”

According to UK daily The Sun, Ostapchuk was released on his own recognizance until the next hearing, but he doesn’t plan on staying in Spain for much longer.

“I’m going to fight. As soon as I reach the first Ukrainian city I will look for a military commander and ask him if they need me,” local outlet La Ultima Hora reported Ostapchuk as saying.

“I told myself: ‘Why do I need a job if I have my country. I had a good job as a head mechanic on the boat and a good salary but I am going to fight for my nation.”

”I am not going to lose my country. I am not a hero, I’m a middle-aged man, but I have a lot of experience as a mechanic.”

“I’ve never held a weapon but if necessary I will. Why not?”