UN chief doesn’t care about October 7th victims because they were Jewish, claims Israeli Foreign Minister

‘UN has fallen to all-time low,’ Israel’s Foreign Minister charges, ‘becoming an epicenter of antisemitism.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel castigated United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday, ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Security Council was set to convene its emergency session – called by the U.S., U.K., Japan, and France – Monday afternoon to review the findings of a UN probe, conducted by Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten on the use of rape by Gaza terrorists on Israelis on October 7th.

Patten and her team submitted their 24-page report to the UN last week. The report found that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Gaza terrorists used sexual violence against Israelis on October 7th.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud), who traveled to New York along with 40 relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Monday’s hearing, blasted the UN Secretary-General over his response to the October 7th attacks and the subsequent war with Gaza.

Katz accused Guterres of not only an anti-Israel but also an anti-Jewish bias, claiming the Secretary-General would have responded differently to the October 7th attacks had the victims not been Jewish.

“Your response to the atrocities committed by Hamas is unacceptable,” wrote Katz in a letter to Guterres Monday.

“Your dismissal of the heinous acts as documented in the recent UN report – acts which are still being perpetrated – is not only inadequate but also offensive.”

The Israeli Foreign Minister blasted Guterres for failing to “lead a decisive international stances against” the October 7th atrocities, “instead fixating criticism on Israel,” saying this signalled a “distressing bias.”

“If the victims would not have been of Jewish or Israeli descent, your office would have responded in a much [sic] vigorous way.”

“The indifference displayed towards the report on Hamas’ sexual violence…is deplorable.”

Katz also took Guterres to task over The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s (UNRWA) ties to the Hamas terror organization.

“UNRWA, under your oversight, has been implicated in the massacre, with thousands of its staff entwined with Hamas’ terrorist activities.”

“Your tenure at the UN is set to be remembered for diminish the organizations stature to an all-time low, allowing it to become an epicenter of antisemitism and anti-Israel incitement.”