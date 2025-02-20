UN finally condemns Hamas, says ceremony over hostage bodies might have violated international law

Under international law, any handover of the remains of the deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk criticized Hamas for the ceremony it held during the release of the bodies of four hostages.

“Under international law, any handover of the remains of the deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families,” the rights chief said in a statement.

The captives included 85-year-old Oded Lifshitz, 33-year-old Shiri Bibas, and her two sons – the youngest Israelis taken hostage by Gazan terrorists on October 7th – Ariel and Kfir.

At an event held by Hamas in the Bani Suheila neighborhood of the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Thursday morning, a large crowd cheered as Hamas arrived carrying four black coffins in separate cars.

“As the bodies of four Israeli hostages are transferred by Hamas to the Red Cross, hundreds of ‘innocent Gazans’ dance to music and happily film this tragic event,” Israel’s Government Press Office wrote on X. “We are at a loss for words to describe how this makes us feel.”

Half an hour later, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the coffins carrying the four slain hostages had been handed over to the IDF.

“Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of four fallen hostages,” the PMO stated.

During the transfer of the bodies, a heated exchange took place between Red Cross officials and Hamas terrorists over the ceremony and the manner in which the transfer was handled.

Israel also protested to the mediators and filed a complaint with the Red Cross about the “ceremony.”

“The pain is indescribable. Our hearts, those of the entire nation, are shattered,” President Isaac Herzog said. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I lower my head and seek forgiveness. Forgiveness for failing to protect you on that tragic day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing.”