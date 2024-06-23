US admits cutting shipments of military aid to Israel by 50%

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US officials confirmed that there has been a steep decline in weapons and ammunition provided by the US to Israel in recent months.

At the outset of the Gaza war, the US sent 240 shipments of military aid to Israel, but more recently, the number has dropped to 120, resulting in a 50% reduction.

Both US and Israeli officials confirmed that there has been a decrease in US arm shipments to Israel.

Addressing the situation at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “There has been a dramatic decrease in the supply of munitions from the US.”‘

Although Netanyahu thanked the US for its support at the beginning of the war, “both in spirit and in material means,” he says he has had to urge the US to “speed up the shipments.”

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed his frustration, “We did it again and again. We did it at the highest levels, at all levels, we did it in closed rooms. ”

He added, “They gave us all sorts of explanations, but we didn’t get one thing – the basic situation hasn’t changed. Certain items trickled in, but the great mass of weapons remained behind.”

One explanation for the slowdown in transfer of military aid from the US to Israel is that at the beginning of the war, the US could send aid without congressional approval.

However, the Washington Post reported that the White House approved a shipment of weapons to Israel that included 50 F-15 aircraft at a cost of about 18 billion dollars, as well as advanced missiles and JDAM kits for the accuracy of “dumb” bombs.

This shipment was delayed by congressional Democrats until it finally went forward with pressure from US President Joe Biden.

US officials have responded to claims the White House is delaying arm shipments by saying there has been no change in policy. However, the Biden Administration did have questions about Israel’s operation in Rafah.

Several U.S. officials responded to the allegation, saying that there has been no policy change and no deliberate slow-walking of military aid or weapons sales to Israel.