US and UK navy forces down 15 Houthi drones over Red Sea

A speed boat strapped with explosives near Saudi Royal Navy vessels in the Red Sea. (Saudi Interior Ministry via AP)

The Yemeni armed forces confirm they will continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports from navigating in the Red Sea.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, The US Navy forces shot down 14 drones, and a British destroyer downed 1 drone over the Red Sea.

In addition, the Egyptian air force destroyed a “flying object” off the Egyptian resort town of Dahab.

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists have vowed to continue to attack any Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest trading routes.

The downing of a drone attacking commercial ships was the first time the Royal Navy has shot down an aerial target since the 1991 Gulf War.

UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps says the Houthi terrorists, “represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

He added, “The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade.”

A few weeks ago, three commercial ships in the Red Sea were shot by Houthis in Yemen, and during the battle, US warships downed 3 drones.

Given the security situation in the Red Sea, several international shipping companies, including Danish Maersk and German Hapag-Lloyd announced that they are suspending shipping services temporarily.

In a statement, Maersk executives said, “Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to pause their journey until further notice.”

The statements from these companies came after an additional Houthi attack on when slammed into a cargo ship in the Red Sea near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis claim that the goal of their attacks is intended to harm Israel in its war against Hamas and they will keep up the strikes “until the aggression stops.”

Houthi commander, Yahya Saree said in a statement claiming responsibility for Friday’s attacks “The Yemeni armed forces confirm they will continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports from navigating in the [Red Sea] until they bring in the food and medicine that our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip need.”