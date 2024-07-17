US bars entry to Israeli soldier who killed wounded terrorist

The US is developing a campaign to sanction right-wing Israeli organizations and as well as settlers in Judea and Samaria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The US State Department announced it would bar entry to Elor Azariya, a former soldier who shot a wounded terrorist in Hebron in 2016.

Azariya was an IDF medic who shot and killed a wounded terrorist who had stabbed and injured another soldier.

He was charged with manslaughter in 2017 and served 9 months of an 18-month sentence following an appeal.

The US is developing a campaign to sanction right-wing Israeli organizations and as well as settlers in Judea and Samaria.

The State Department announced it was barring entry to Azariya and his immediate family and pursuing sanctions against others for “undermining the peace, security, or stability” in Judea and Samaria.

The statement continued, “Specifically, these visa restrictions are being pursued against those who have used violence against persons or property, or unduly restricted civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities to include access to food, water, electricity, or medical supplies.”

Last week the US Treasury Department issue sanctions against members of the Tzav 9 protest that blocked roads to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza.

Sanctions were issued against Reut Ben-Haim, 38, a mother of 8 and founder of Tzav 9 movement. She is the first Israeli woman to be sanctioned by the US.

The US also sanctioned Yissachar Manne and Manne Farm in the South Hebron Hills and Aviad Shlomo Sarid, a 27-year-old from the Revava settlement.

However, in the case of Saird, it is apparently an error since he has no connection with Tzav 9, but he shares a name with one of the members.

Regarding the sanctions against Tzav 9, the State Department said, “We will not tolerate acts of sabotage and violence targeting this essential humanitarian assistance.”

It continued, “We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to promote accountability for those who attempt or undertake such heinous acts, and we expect and urge that Israeli authorities do the same.”